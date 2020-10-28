south-east-governors-express-worry-over-threat-to-nationhood-amid-#endsars-protests

Governors of the South-East Zone have expressed deep concern over the erosion of mutual trust between ethnic nationalities across the country, stressing that such had widened and threatened national unity and cohesion.

The governors, who spoke after their virtual meeting with representatives of the youths and leaders of the zone, said that they were worried about loss of lives in the country amid the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

In a communiqué after the meeting, which was made available to The Guardian in Enugu, yesterday, by the Forum’s Director of Media and Communication, Mr. Mike Udah, the governors acknowledged with great pain the ugly event that had enveloped nation since the last couple of days.

“We are equally pained by the destruction of critical infrastructure, public and private institutions and businesses,” they said.The governors urged immediate cessation of further protests and destruction of public and private property by the youths.

They stated that their demand, which include complete dredging of River Niger, massive rehabilitation of the federal roads in South-East, especially the Enugu-Onitsha Highway, Enugu-Port-Harcourt Highway, Umuahia-Ikot-Ekpene Highway, Ikot-Ekpene-Aba Highway, Enugu-Abakaliki Highway, Aba-Owerri Road, Umuahia-Arochukwu Road, Abakaliki-Ogoja Road, Abakaliki-Afikpo Road, Uturu-Ishiagu-Nguzu Edda Road and Owerri Port-Harcourt Road, would be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari.

