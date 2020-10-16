South Sudan: Another Ceasefire Agreement Signed in Rome

Rome — The Rome-based Community of Sant’Egidio on Wednesday October 14 announced a breakthrough in talks between South Sudan’s government and the Opposition Movement Alliance.

The two factions have agreed to a ceasefire, and to pursue dialogue and committed to promote peace in the country.

“Today it was possible to rebuild trust between the parties after the pause of the pandemic, which unfortunately resulted in the resumption of clashes,” Paolo Impagliazzo, the Secretary General of the community of Sant’Egidio said at a press conference to announce the ceasefire agreement.

The press briefing was attended by Dr Barnaba Marial Benjamin representing Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU), and General Thomas Cirillo Swaka, the leader of the South Sudan opposition movement (SSOMA).

The community of Sant’Egidio has since embarked on organizing meetings between military and political representatives of both sides to ensure the opposition is included in established mechanisms to monitor ceasefire violations. The meetings are scheduled to take place, in Rome, from November 9 to 12 and on 30 of the same month.

“I would like to inform the people of South Sudan, Sant’Egidio Community and International Community that the Revitalized Government of National Unity, together with South Sudan Opposition Alliance have concluded Third Round of Peace Talks with initialing of the commitment to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) that will ensure inclusion of SSOMA membership into CTSAMVM ( mechanism,” reads October 14 statement released by Dr Barnaba Marial Benjamin, Deputy Head and Spokesperson of Government delegation in the Rome Peace Process.

Dr Barnaba said the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) commits parties of CoHA and deliver reports with regards to any violations.

“The Talks have successfully resulted in a positive manner by initialing the Declaration of Principles which shall serve as the basis for further negotiations. The next round of talks is scheduled for 30th November 2020,” he added.

He expressed “profound gratitude” to the Community of Sant’ Egidio represented by Dr. Mario Giro, Secretary General Paolo Impagliazzo, Dr. Mauro Garofalo and all their staff including Fathers for their efforts throughout the talks.

“The leadership and the government of the Republic of South Sudan will go all the way to listen and dialogue with all those opposition parties that have not signed the peace agreement. This is a fundamental policy encouraged by His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit in order to have peace throughout our country,” Barnaba said.

He appreciated the presence of SSOMA and their Leadership Council Gen. Thomas Cirillo, Spokesperson Ambassador Emmanuel Ajawin, Dr. David Bassiuni asking them to maintain the momentum of dialogue and agreement.