South Sudan President invites T.B. Joshua again

By Robert Egbe

SOUTH Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit has re-invited the General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet T.B Joshua to the East-Central African country.

Mayardit said Joshua’s November 12, 2019 prophecy on the country’s unity had come to pass and RSS was now at peace under the terms of a revitalised peace agreement that came into effect on February 22, this year.

During his first visit to the world’s newest sovereign state last year, Joshua was personally received by Mayardit and he led the president and government officials in a prayer for peace.

“Time has come for us to put our differences behind us,” Joshua told the thousands of South Sudanese, who gathered to hear his message.

“This is the voice of God. Our leaders should overcome their division and agree to work together for the good of the country,” he insisted in the address, which was televised live on South Sudan’s official broadcasting channel SSBC.

In the invitation letter, the President noted that global organisation’s tried but failed to negotiate peace in Sudan, but God intervened.

He explained that the invitation would enable Joshua “to harvest what you planted”, adding that the entire nation of South Sudan is ready to receive the Nigerian once again.

Mayardit said: “With due respect and honour, I am privileged to write to your highly prophetic esteemed office in reference to the above mentioned subject.

“First, I would like to thank you, humble servant of the most high God and the higher grace and anointing upon your life.

“And for your love and humility by coming on your prophetic and historic visit on 12th November 2019, when the nation was in a desperate situation, whereby the country was experiencing civil war violence for many years.

“The world organisation tried to negotiate peace but where human wisdom failed, God has the final answer.

“As you have prophesied that, it shall be a new beginning for the nation and we the leaders should overcome our divisions and our differences and come back to develop our youngest nation in the world.

“Hence we, the government and the opposition have come together to implement the revitalised Peace Agreement and now the nation is at peace followed by the formation of Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGONU), which signifies a new beginning indeed.”