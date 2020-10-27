south-west-senators-visit-lagos,-sue-for-peace

South-West senators on Tuesday visited the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to commiserate with him and Lagosians on the mayhem arising from the EndSARS protest.

Addressing the media, the lawmakers, led by Ajayi Boroffice, said that the Senate was pained by the level of damage and sued for peace for the progress of the state and the nation at large.

“We are concerned about the gravity of the damage to life and property in Lagos and other places.

“We are going to move a motion in the Senate to urge the Federal Government to come to the assistance of Lagos State because the burden of the damage will be too much for Lagos alone to bear,´´ he said.

According to him, the Senate is in support of the demands of the youth and will do all within its power to actualise them.

“We are working with government to ensure that those demands that require constitutional approval will be done by us expeditiously.

“We are here today on a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Lagos State, to solidarise with him and to commiserate with him on the recent experience of Lagos State.

“We are indeed very unhappy that at this stage in our history, that this type of damage have been done to Lagos State.

“We pray that this type of thing will not happen again. Those who are in governance and those who are out of governance, all have a role to play to ensure that this country moves forward.

“We are aware of the role the media can play, and we want to plead with you that in the discharge of your duty, you put Nigeria´s unity first,´´ Mr Boroffice said.

The South-West senators on the visit included Mr Boroffice (Ondo North), Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central), Nicholas Tofowomo (Ondo South), Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central), Adeola Solomon (Lagos West), and Amosun Ibikunle (Ogun Central).

Others were Odebiyi Tolulope (Ogun West), Bashiru Ajibola (Osun Central), Fadahunsi Adenigba (Osun East), Oriolowo Aderele (Osun West)and Folarin Teslim (Oyo Central),

Also on the courtesy visit were Buhari Abdulfatai (Oyo North), Balogun Kola (Oyo South), Adetunmbi Olubunmi (Ekiti North), Bamidele Opeyemi (Ekiti Central) and Olujimi Abiodun (Ekiti South).

