southeast-governors-cash-for-protest-victims

By Chris Oji, Enugu

Southeast governors on Thursday resolved to set up funds to support victims of violence and looting that trailed the #EndSARS protests.

This was one of the resolutions at a meeting by Southeast governors, National Assembly members, ministers, the clergy, traditional rulers, Igbo leaders and women leaders.

They met at the executive council chambers of the government house in Enugu.

A communique issued after the meeting reads: “We sympathise with all the victims’ families, including the Police, and other security agencies, as well as all those who lost their loved ones and property in the recent disturbances that followed the #EndSARS agitations.

“The Southeast leaders will engage our youths to ensure sustainable peace in the Southeast and a glorious future for our children.

“Each state in the Southeast will set up a fund to assist the victims of the crisis, including the Police, the Army and other security agencies, as well as civilians.

“The governors are committed to addressing the concerns of our young people that are peculiar to various states and will engage the Federal Government and their colleagues in other states to address the other national issues.

“We advise all our youths that while our governors are working hard to meet their demands, the destruction of public and private property and killing of security agents and civilians will never be allowed to continue.

“We, therefore, direct all Igbos, both in and outside Nigeria, to go about their businesses and should not participate in any form of unlawful protest and criminality.

“We offer to protect all ethnic groups living in the Southeast and we thank other parts of Nigeria for protecting our people in their areas too.”

Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, who chairs the Southeast Governors Forum, read the communiqué.

Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) were at the meeting.

Those of Imo and Anambra were represented by their deputies.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General John Nwodo, Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, former Imo governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Okwesilieze Nwodo, Uche Ekwunife were also present.