Southern Kaduna: Atyap chiefdom sets up committee to identify conflict triggers

Our Reporter

The Atyap Chiefdom in Southern Kaduna on Friday inaugurated a peace and security partnership committee saddled with the task of identifying conflict triggers before they snowball into crisis.

The Atyap Chiefdom is one of worst hit by the recent crisis in Southern Kaduna.

The Agwatyap, Sir Dominic Yahaya, said at the inauguration of the committee that it was in keeping with one of the key resolutions reached at a peace summit held in August.

“In further charting a more lasting solution to the peace process, it has been considered appropriate to implement one of the key resolutions agreed upon which is the establishment of this committee,” he said.

The standing committee, according to him, will meet “at least once a month to discuss freely and proffer solutions on issues that would enhance peaceful co-existence.”

It will also examine and advise on issues that will promote communal relationships in the chiefdom.

Yahaya stated that the committee would create village sub committees for the actualisation of peace at the grassroots levels.

“These sub-committees will feed the main committee on security threats and other matters at the village level,” he said

The traditional ruler noted that the search for peace could not be a one-day talk shop affair, but a constant and sustained effort.

“The events of June 11, 2020 created an atmosphere of fear, tension and uncertainties in the chiefdom.

“The peace summit of Aug. 22, 2020 was therefore a compelling and desirable first step that needed to be taken and it has been adjudged as a step in the right direction.

“We are aware of the fact that the search for peace cannot be a one-day talk shop affair, especially in our circumstances, but requires a determined regular, constant and sustained effort,” he added.

According to him, the 80-man committee has membership drawn from religious groups, security agencies, youths, women and civil society organisations among others.

Also speaking, Internal Security and Home Affairs Commissioner Samuel Aruwan, commended the Atyap Chiefdom for the initiative, noting that the quest for peace was a worthy one that would save lives.

Aruwan appealed to the people not to take laws into their hands in the face of provocation, but to seek redress through available lawful means.

Priscilla Ankut, the Executive Vice Chairperson of Kaduna State Peace Commission, promised to offer capacity building training for members of the committee.

“We want to reiterate our commitment to support this committee. We will provide capacity building training for them.

“The business of peace might sound easy but it requires some level of technical knowledge to be able to navigate the nuances that confront us when we work for peace,” she said

Ankut lauded the Agwatyap for walking the talk to bring about lasting peaceful co-existence in the chiefdom and beyond.