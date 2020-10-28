southern-kaduna-peace-committee-to-farmers:-open-cattle-routes

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna joint Peace Committee inaugurated by the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Monday Pam has urged farmers in the region to open all cattle routes as trans-urban herders will be returning for grazing as they approach dry season.

Co-Chairmen of the Committee, Professor Ben Gugwong and Dr. Ahmad Yande gave the advice during a courtesy visit to the 12 Chiefdoms and Emirates in Southern Kaduna.

The Committee while at Agwam Bajju Palace in Zonkwa the headquarters of Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna State and at the Chief Palace of Kagoro respectively in Kaura local government, the duo disclosed that one of the remote and major causes of the Herders/Farmers clashes that need to be immediately addressed is blockage of cattle routes.

According to them, the 10-Man committee was inaugurated to consolidate on the already peace effort built and continue to find lasting solutions to handful problems that are still existing in some parts of the region.

The committee also urged the Chiefs to help talk to their subordinates who will also assist in conscientising the local farmers at the grass roots about the Cattle routes to ensure peace is totally restored in the areas.

Responding, the Agwam Bajju 1, His Highness, Mal. Nuhu Bature commended the committee for their tactfulness and for working for peace in Southern Kaduna.

The traditional ruler, appealed to the Committee to help advise both the farmers and herders to stay away from the Kurmin B Forest which has been reserved for history.

The committee is expected to finish its mandate on Friday and to handover its reports to Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i for implementation.