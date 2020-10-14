Southwestern University appoints Oluwajuyitan as VC

Southwestern University has appointed Jide Oluwajuyitan, a professor of political Science and Director of its Business School, as its new Vice-Chancellor.

Announcing the appointment last week, the outgoing VC of the school, Prof. Olufemi Oludimu, said Oluwajuyitan would enrich the university using his experience acquired in the last 40 years.

Oluwajuyitan was a Daily Times scholar at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) where he obtained his first degree in Political Science, as well a Federal Government scholar at the University of Lagos where he earned a Master of Science (MSc) in Mass Communication and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Comparative Politics.

Oluwajuyitan was a regular contributor to the Daily Times, Sunday Times and a columnist for the Lagos Life, Lagos Weekend and Times International. At The Guardian, he was a columnist, a member of the Editorial Board and the brains behind the now rested Guardian Opinion Polls.

