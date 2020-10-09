Souvenir store saleswoman humiliates tourists for not buying anything by calling them ‘poor losers’

By Emilia Jiang For Mailonline

A souvenir shop assistant in China has been filmed mocking two tourists in front of passersby after they visited the store without buying anything.

Shocking footage shows the angry saleswoman shouting ‘don’t travel if you haven’t got money, you poor losers’ at the pair of visitors in Dali, a popular tourist city in southwest China.

Local officials have temporarily shut down the store after the video sparked an outcry on Chinese social media.

The incident was brought to light when the clip was uploaded on Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, by a social media account ‘Mossad1948’.

The web user, believed to have filmed the video, said he and his female friend had been humiliated by a worker at a souvenir shop selling hand drums in Dali’s Shuanglang town.

The saleswoman claimed the visitors had ‘fooled her’, the man added.

In the viral footage, the shop assistant wearing a red dress can be heard shouting aggressively and cursing at the tourists in front of onlookers.

She cried: ‘Look at these tourists! Don’t travel if you haven’t got money, you poor losers!’ The employee was also holding a phone, seemingly filming the visitors.

She even tried to shove the female tourist who urged passersby to avoid buying the drums from this store.

The worker then shouted: ‘F*** your mother.’

The footage has since been widely shared across Chinese social media, prompting the local officials to respond.

In a statement issued by the Dali government, the authorities confirmed the event, adding that they had shut the souvenir store for 30 days.

On Thursday, footage of the event, believed to have been filmed by the shop worker, emerged on social media.

But the new version included a part which was omitted from the viral footage.

The event occurred on Monday at a souvenir shop in Shuanglang town, a famous historical site in Dali, Yunnan province of southwest China. The file photo shows the tourist town Shuanglang

The worker can be heard saying: ‘[They] came in to fool me on purpose. They said they would buy [the drums] and asked me to perform.’

She is believed to have issued a formal apology, according to a screenshot circulated online today.

The shop assistant reportedly wrote: ‘Despite the reasons and what happened, what [I] said in the video was inappropriate and uncivilised.

‘I didn’t think the video of me would cause such a repercussion online. I am very scared, and I don’t even know how to face my family, the public, and the future,’ she added.

‘But escaping is not the solution. Now I have to stand up bravely and say ‘I’m sorry’ to everyone.’