spain-declares-second-nationwide-lockdown-as-italy-adopts-new-restrictions

Spain declared a second nationwide state of emergency yesterday and ordered an overnight curfew across the country in hopes of stemming a resurgence in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said.

The Socialist leader told the nation in a televised address that the extraordinary measure will go into effect yesterday night.

This is as Italian government yesterday adopted a raft of new measures aimed at curbing a spike in new coronavirus cases, which have been doubling every week for three weeks.

But, Sánchez said his government is using the state of emergency to impose an 11 p.m.-6 a.m. nationwide curfew, except in the Canary Islands.

Spain’s 19 regional leaders will have authority to set different hours for the curfew as long as they are stricter, close regional borders to travel and limit gatherings to six people who don’t live together, the prime minister said.

“The reality is that Europe and Spain are immersed in a second wave of the pandemic,” Sánchez said after meeting with his Cabinet.

The leader added that he would ask Parliament this week to extend the state of emergency for six months, until May.

Sánchez’s government said Saturday night that a majority of Spain’s regional leaders have agreed to a new state of emergency and the meeting Yesterday was to study its terms.

The state of emergency gives the national government extraordinary powers, including the ability to temporarily restrict basic freedoms guaranteed in Spain’s Constitution such as the right to free movement.

Spain’s government has already declared two state of emergencies during the pandemic. The first was declared in March to apply a strict home confinement across the nation, close stores, and recruit private industry for the national public health fight. It was lifted in June.

Spain this week became the first European country to surpass 1 million officially recorded COVID-19 cases. Sánchez said Friday in a nationally televised address that the true figure could be more than 3 million, due to gaps in testing and other factors.

Spain on Friday reported almost 20,000 new daily cases and 231 more deaths, taking the country’s death toll in the pandemic to 34,752.

Also yesterday, the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told a press conference: “If this November we respect all these new rules we will be able to keep the epidemic curve under control… and face