Spanish rally co-driver Laura Salvo dies in crash aged 21: Horror at Rally Videiro in Portugal

A Spanish rally co-driver died in a horrific crash today when her car veered off the road and smashed into another vehicle before slamming into a pine tree.

Valencian Laura Salvo, 21, was competing in the first stage of the Rally Vidreiro in Portugal when her car allegedly careered off the road and slammed into the tree on the right-hand side of the road.

The car was driven by Miguel Socias and medics rushed to the scene within two minutes. Despite the quick response, attempts to resuscitate her failed and she died on the roadside.

Laura Salvo (pictured), 21, was involved in a fatal accident in the first stage of the Rally Vidreiro in Portugal earlier today

The car was completely crushed in the impact of the high-speed collision. Salvo was pulled from the wreckage but could not be saved when medics attempted to resuscitate her

The commander of the Marinha Grande Volunteer Firefighters, Vítor Graça, told Mundo Deportive the car ‘collapsed about 500/600 meters from the beginning of the first section, when it hit a pine tree’.

Salvo, who has been a co-driver since 2015, was trapped inside and, once released, suffered from cardiac arrest.

Attempts to resuscitate her were initially successful and the victim was transported, already stabilized and intubated, to a landing zone about 980 feet away from the crash site.

The car was driven by Miguel Socias and medics rushed to the scene within two minutes. Attempts to resuscitate her failed and she died on the roadside. Pictured, Salvo

The commander of the Marinha Grande Volunteer Firefighters, Vítor Graça, told Mundo Deportive the car in which Socias and Salvo were traveling, ‘collapsed about 500/600 meters from the beginning of the first section, when it hit a pine tree’

Salvo’s final Instagram post showed her with her rally partner on Friday. The pair had their thumbs up as they competed

A helicopter was waiting at 11am this morning but Salvo died just 15 minutes later – before she could be brought to a hospital.

The president of the Marina Grande Automobile Club explained the incident on the LiveStream of the competition.

He said: ‘Unfortunately we have to report a death in our rally. Competitor Laura Salvo, who was competing as a navigator in the Peugeot Rally Cup Iberica, suffered an accident at the beginning of the first stage that caused her death.

‘The Automobile Club of the Marina Grande and its means of aid arrived at the place in about two minutes, doing everything possible to save the young competitor, trying to revive her.

Salvo (pictured) was trapped inside the car and once released suffered from cardiac arrest. Attempts to resuscitate were initially successful and the victim was transported, already stabilized and intubated, to a landing zone, about 980 feet away from the crash site

She competed alongside Socias last season in the Suzuki Swift Cup and started 2020 by winning the Rally del Bierzo. Pictured, at a rally

‘The media took the victim to an area where the arrival of a medical emergency helicopter was possible, but the competitor ended up dying at the scene.’

She competed alongside Socias last season in the Suzuki Swift Cup and started 2020 by winning the Rally del Bierzo.

Maria Salvo, her sister, is also a well-known rally co-driver and their father Gabriel was a rally driver. Social media users shared their tributes after news of Salvo’s death first broke.

Maria Salvo (pictured), her sister, is also a well-known rally co-driver. Social media users shared their tributes after news of Salvo’s death first broke

A helicopter was waiting at 11am this morning but Salvo died just 15 minutes later – before she could be brought to a hospital. The president of the Marina Grande Automobile Club explained the incident on the LiveStream of the competition

Peugeot Sport wrote: ‘Peugeot Sport wishes to express their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of co-driver Laura Salvo, who died this morning following an accident at Rally Vidreio Centro in Portugal.’

One heartbroken fan added: ‘The rally world have a new angel in heaven.’

Another added: ‘A day of mourning for all rally lovers after the tragic death of co-driver Laura Salvo this weekend in Portugal.’

The Autonomous Federation of the Valencian Community also offered their condolences by saying: ‘Life can sometimes be very unfair. Unfortunately, Laura Salvo has passed away while doing what she liked the most: co-driving. DEP. Her smile will illuminate us from heaven from now on.’

Royal Spanish Automobile Federation also shared a message of condolences on their social networks, saying: ‘Mourning in Spanish motor racing for the death of co-driver Laura Salvo, who lost her life in Portugal while contesting a rally. Our condolences to all her family and loved ones. Rest in Peace, dear Laura.’

The Portuguese rally has been abandoned following her death.

More to follow.