‘Speak f*****g English!’ Two men are brutally attacked ‘for speaking Spanish’ in Tennessee bar

By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:57 EDT, 7 October 2020 | Updated: 15:10 EDT, 7 October 2020

Two men say they were brutally beaten for speaking Spanish at a Tennessee bar and their assailants shouted ‘Speak f***ing English’ before attacking.

On October 4 Lorenzo Molina and his friend Orlando Morales were at Tony’s Eat and Drink in Cool Springs and were in line for the bathroom when they say they were attacked.

‘Speak f***ing English! You are in America!’ were the last words Molina heard before he was hit, according to WKRN.

He suffered bruises to the face and back but his friend Morales suffered more serious injuries including a concussion, a broken nose, and broken eye socket that will require multiple surgeries to remedy.

Lorenzo Molina (left) and his friend Orlando Morales (right) were brutally beat up at Tony’s Eat and Drink in Cool Springs, Tennessee on Sunday. Molina says they were attacked for speaking Spanish as they waited for the bathroom

Molina suffered bruises to the face and back but his friend Morales (above) suffered more serious injuries including a concussion, a broken nose, and broken eye socket that will require multiple surgeries

A view of one of their bloody face masks after the attack pictured above

Molina, who is from Cuba, came to the US in 2017 to play trumpet for the country-rock band The Mavericks.

Mavericks lead singer Raul Malo condemned the attack in a statement Tuesday.

‘It saddens us to no end to learn of the assault on our fellow band mate, Lorenzo Molina and his friend & fellow musician Orlando Morales, reportedly for speaking Spanish amongst themselves in a public establishment,’ Malo said.

‘For this assault to occur as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with our own performance (featuring Lorenzo) tonight on the Hispanic Heritage Awards, shows that although we’ve come a long way, we still have a long way to go. America is better than this,’ he added.

Franklin Police said they’re investigating the case as an aggravated assault, which is a felony. However, Molina says they’re the victims of a hate crime.

On Tuesday Franklin police released photos of two male suspects allegedly behind the attack and are asking for the public to identify them

Molina, who is from Cuba, came to the US in 2017 to play trumpet for the country-rock band The Mavericks

Police were called to Vanderbilt’s ER by officials after one of the victims said they had been assaulted in Franklin.

Police had not been called to the bar in the incident.

Franklin police released photos of two male suspects allegedly behind the attack and are asking for the public to identify them on Tuesday.

Molina is now consulting with an attorney and has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Morales’ medical expenses, raising more than $21,500 of its $25,000 goal by Wednesday.

The incident toon place at Tony’s Eat & Drunk in Cool Springs

Tony’s Eat and Drink shared a statement Tuesday saying they are cooperating with police and send their ‘deepest condolences’ to the victims

Molina is now consulting with an attorney and has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Morales’ medical expenses, raising more than $21,500 of its $25,000 goal by Wednesday

Molina wrote in the page: ‘We didn’t do anything to anybody and got beaten up badly. My friend is in bad shape. Any support would help while we proceed with getting justice for this hate crime.’

Tony’s Eat and Drink shared a statement Tuesday saying they are cooperating with police and send their ‘deepest condolences’ to the victims.

‘We want to be clear that we do not support racism or condone hate crimes at our establishment and are taking this matter seriously. We do not nor have we ever allowed for violence to perpetuate for any reason and in this specific instance, our security staff acted quickly and reasonably to bring the altercation to an end,’ the restaurant and bar said.