Special deals for fleet owners of TVS King tricycles

Fleet owners of TVS King tricycles in the Southeast have been promised special promotion scheme for bulk purchases of the tricycles made from authorised dealers.

At a trade event which rounded off in Umuahia and Aba, both in Abia State, on Wednesday, the management team of Simba Group, distributors of Nigeria’s number one brand in the tricycle, motorcycle and power bike sectors, assured their premium customers of mouth watering deals as a reward for their patronage.

The team stormed the venues with their newly signed brand ambassador and former Nigeria football captain, Kanu Nwankwo.

At the well attended event, Kanu said: “Rewarding their customers and making them feel good is not a new thing at Simba. In fact we can say it is in their DNA.

“Since their arrival on the scene many years ago, their empowerment programmes for their dealers and customers have always been top notch, and even now, what they are giving to Nigerians is something that cannot be quantified.

“Of course, you know they’re the number 1 keke in Nigeria, and their customer relations and after sales service are equally top of the range.

“I am particularly proud of my association with the company, especially because of what they are doing for Nigerians. And not only when we patronise them; as a company, they do not think about the business only.”

While thanking the fleet owners for their continuous patronage, the national head, TVS 3-wheeler Sales, Simba Group, Mr. Amit Seth, assured them of the superior quality of the TVS King brand.

He also assured them of the continuity of the company’s robust after sales service policy which they have enjoyed for years.

On his part, the Head of Marketing, Simba Group, Mr Karthik Govindarajan, once again briefed the dealers on the durability, quality, after sales service and spare parts availability for TVS King tricycles and motorcycles.

He further emphasised that customer engagement is a cardinal policy of the group. “This is part of a series of activities we do across the country; in all 36 states.

“We believe it is completely important to listen to the customers. Only then will we understand their peculiar needs, how to meet them and thus serve them better.

“So we repeatedly engage with fleet owners, dealers, mechanics and riders. We do training for riders. We do so many charity events.

“We were in Kano earlier in the month where Kanu declared open our latest ultra modern workshop in the city.

“We are in Abia now and this will continue until we cover every nook and cranny of Nigeria.”