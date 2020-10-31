special-report:-how-nigerian-lecturers’-sexual-harassment-force-students-to-quit-school-(part-2)

One year after she gained admission to study urban and regional planning at TOPS, Janet, 21, dropped out of school. Her dream of becoming a town planner was momentarily extinguished as soon as it was kindled. The reason: a male lecturer was hellbent on having a sexual relationship with her.

“He was taking us two to three courses then that you should not fail,” Janet said, recalling the events that led to her decision to quit in 2014.

“He is this kind of person that inflicts fear. He always wants to have his way. I was the assistant class representative. Whenever he comes to the class, I love asking questions. Whenever he throws questions, I answer. I guess that was how he picked interest. At first, I thought he was responsible.”

Temitope, one of Janet’s former classmates at the polytechnic, corroborated her story. According to him, he was shocked that Janet disappeared after their first year in school.

He said it was not the first time the lecturer would be faced with several allegations of sexual harassment but the want of evidence made it hard to seek justice.

‘No longer interested in school’

For Kafilat, her desire for a formal education has been quenched. Nowadays, she prefers apprenticeship with a sewing mistress to returning to school.

“After all the two years I wasted in Federal Polytechnic Offa, the money, the stress… There is nothing to show for it, ” she said when our reporter visited her residence in the outskirts of Ogun State.

Kafilat’s pursuit of education in the Department of Mass Communication, Federal Polytechnic, Offa, in Kwara State, came an end after she dropped out following an encounter with a lecturer in the department.

Olabisi Ayodele, a senior lecturer in the Department of Sociology at OAU, said a lot of factors come into play before a student ultimately decides to quit school.

“It is doubtful if sexual harassment can be singled as a factor determining students dropping out of schools,” he said.

“The decision to drop out of school is a cumulative thing, to have that effect, that means it must have been repeated and sustained or the student pressured. The student can then decide to isolate herself from the predator by dropping out of school.”

In a 2010 survey on the harassment against female students in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions published on PubMed, 69 per cent of the respondents say they had been sexually harassed, with the main perpetrators being male classmates and lecturers.

Information published was obtained on the respondents’ socio-demographic characteristics and experiences of sexual harassment while in their various tertiary institutions. The effects of these experiences on victims were depression and perceived insecurity on campus.

Also, a related study conducted at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, in November 2016, revealed that the majority of the respondents experienced episodes of violence.

reported how authorities of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, in Edo State sacked 13 lecturers and demoted 16 others over sexual harassment and extortion of students.

According to Mustapha Oshiobugie, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, a total of 41 persons were involved in sexual harassment and extortion of money out of which five lecturers were dismissed, eight got their appointments terminated and 16 were demoted.

Also, in September 2020, the authorities of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State, sacked a senior lecturer and former chairperson of the institution’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Kelani Ajadi.

Mr Ajadi, a lecturer at the department of urban and regional planning, faculty of environmental studies, reportedly sexually harassed 31-year-old Modinat Balogun.

In some recorded telephone conversations, which went viral in 2019, and which were obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the lecturer had engaged in altercations with a woman over the sexual harassment allegation.

Ibrahim Gambari, a Kwara-based lawyer, said it is difficult to secure the conviction of perpetrators of sexual harassment.