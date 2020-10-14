SPECIAL REPORT: How Nigeria’s neglect of oil palm pushed it down global pecking order

In the 1950s and 1960s, oil palm farming was a key sector of the Nigerian economy.

The sector generated about 43 per cent of the world’s total production. Nigeria was considered as the leader in the world palm oil market. The production of palm oil went beyond domestic consumption, with the excess produce exported to the world palm oil market.

However, in the past decades, the country has become an importer of palm oil due to the negligence of the sector. Today, Nigeria produces only less than two per cent of global output.

Nigeria Palm Oil Production From 1964 -2019

Data shows that the sector’s decline began amidst the oil boom of the 1970s, when less funding was given to farmers, producers, and researchers.

In Edo, Akwa Ibom and Ondo States, where oil palm farming is part of life and culture due to its availability in the area, most of the women and men engaged in the cultivation and processing of palm fruits, who spoke with this newspaper, said that their production has reduced due to lack of significant support ranging from soft loans to provision of viable planting materials and other necessary input supplies.

With a population of over 197 million people, Nigeria consumes roughly 3 million metric tonnes (MT) of fats and oils annually with palm oil accounting for approximately 45 per cent of total consumption in 2018.

Nigeria is the largest consumer of palm oil in Africa with 1.34 million MT in 2018, according to an analysis by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), an international auditing firm.

Much stress, less pay

In 2013, when Ukamaka Peter travelled from Ebonyi State to visit one of her brothers in Ondo State, she met the man whom she eventually married. Being one of the states known for oil palm production, she thought dabbling into the oil palm business would mean unlocking a better life for her and her family, but she was wrong.

She leased some plots of land bearing oil palm, with an agreement to remit 25 liters per gallon of palm oil annually as payment for the land she is farming on.

“It has not been easy; we used to make a lot of money from this business before, but now things have changed greatly,” she told PREMIUM TIMES in late August. “Sometimes, after selling our palm oil, on doing calculations of expenditure so far, you’ll be having about N1,800 left as profit. Can that complement all the stress so far?”

“I pay labourers N60 to harvest a bunch; due to bad road network, I’ll pay bike men to transport harvested fresh fruits bunches of oil palm to the nearby processing mills. Each trip depending on the distance costs N500 and above; days later myself and my children will separate the fruits from the chaffs, then cook it in drums before milling, of which we will still pay for milling,” she narrated.

Often, what is left as profit for her is the kernel she got from the processed fruits. Mrs Peter said she and her children break the kernels so they can sell to cater for themselves.

Mrs Peter has been into palm oil production for seven years in Odo Aladura community of Ondo East local government. However, she can barely live a comfortable lifestyle with her children, even as she believes things could have been a lot better if she were given the necessary support.

World Bank injected nearly $2 billion into over 45 projects in Southeast Asia, Africa, and parts of Latin America to support the growth of the palm oil industry. Indonesia received $618.8 million, the highest; Nigeria received $451.5 million, while Malaysia got $383.5 million.

From 1975 to 2009, Nigeria remained the second-largest recipient of funding from the World Bank for palm oil investments with six projects. However, only one project survived while the rest went bankrupt.

According to the CBN, if Nigeria had maintained its market dominance in the palm oil industry, the country would have been earning approximately $20 billion annually from cultivation and processing of palm oil as of today.

Despite Nigeria being the largest producer of palm oil in Africa, Benin was the largest exporter of the commodity from Africa in 2018. Nigeria is the sixth-highest palm oil-exporting country in Africa, according to PWC.

Data from the United States Department of Agriculture added that Nigeria imported about 350 and 400 million MT of palm oil in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Key produce

Palm oil is an edible vegetable with wide economic values, ranging from the leaf to the body of the tree, with richness in saturated fat.

Oil palm is agreed to have generally originated in the tropical rain forest region of West Africa that runs through the southern latitudes of Cameroun, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Liberia, and Nigeria Sierra Leone, down to the equatorial region of Angola.

The establishment of trade in palm oil from West Africa was mainly the result of the industrial revolution in Europe. Palm oil became the major raw material for the production of soap, and as demand for soap increased, there was a need for adequate availability of vegetable oil suitable for its production, and so the demand for palm oil increased.

rising unemployment rate in the country, the agricultural sector remains one of the best options that can create jobs for the citizens if proper attention is given to it, experts say.

“We appeal to the government to support us with the new improved seedlings, which can help us to harvest more yearly, loans to farmers and fertilizers,” Mr Douglas added.

However, the fluctuating trends in the production and marketing of palm oil in Akwa Ibom calls for adequate economic investigation and government intervention in order to increase the potentials of the business.

Another farmer, Joseph Essien, who also owns a coconut plantation in the village, said the major challenge he is facing in the business is price instability.

“There is serious price instability in the business, the dealers determine the price of the oil palm to the local farmers. A 25kg of palm oil can be ₦8,500 or ₦9,000 today, but in the next few months, it falls to ₦4,000 and ₦4,500; with this, the local farmers are discouraged. The government can help the business through price support” or price guarantee just like what is happening in other countries of the world,” Mr Essien said.

Mr Usen, who teaches at the University of Uyo, said the government can revitalise the sector by supporting the farmers in terms of land availability, as well as planting more seedlings to boost the production level of palm oil in the region.

“Oil palm sector is a lucrative business that can create many job opportunities for the people in the country if the government can revamp the sector. Government can set aside a large area for the tree plantation with improved seedlings planted all over the place. There should be policy or law that bans the falling of oil palm trees by people,” Mr Usen said.

“More oil palm processing factories should be built; there should be adequate supply of fertiliser to the farmers so as to keep the soil healthy, a healthy soil is a productive soil. If this is done, oil palm sector can help boost the economy, thereby creating more jobs as well as increasing the agricultural contribution to the country’s total GDP,” Mr Usen added.

Major Constraints —Experts

Billy Ghansah, the agriculture coordinator, Okomu Oil Palm Company, said there is little room for export when Nigeria is a net importer of oil palm, adding that the country can only be exporting when it can produce enough to serve domestic purposes.

palm oil production, there is a need to plant about 100,000 hectares of oil palm now.

He said the basic cultivation strategy of oil palm was developed in Africa, but we (Nigeria) didn’t take advantage of it, and the Asians took over and went ahead, such that people think that they came to pick the seeds from here.

“They didn’t,” he added. He explained that rather they (Asians) made use of what they had and improved it.

He said the biggest development has been the development of the seed (cultivar) for production, which accounts for the biggest improvement in yields.

In a similar manner, the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR)’s acting executive director, Celestine Ikuenobe said the main challenge bedevilling the oil palm sector is the low rate of planting and land acquisition in the tropical regions of the country where the plants can thrive and blossom well.