Spurs sign Wales international Rondon on deadline day

SWANSEA, WALES – SEPTEMBER 19: Joe Rodon of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Birmingham City at the Liberty Stadium on September 19, 2020, in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

New Tottenham signing Joe Rodon has made his first comments as a Spurs player following his deadline day move.

The Wales international signed for Jose Mourinho’s team for an initial £11 million fee, which will rise to £15 million with add-ons.

He is expected to play a big part in their season as the club hunts Champions League football and cup glory.

Speaking about the move, Rodon said: “It’s a great story and to join Ben [Davies] here now is even better for me. Ben and Gareth [Bale] are two massive players for Wales, and hopefully, they can help me settle in quickly and make me feel even more welcome.

“As everyone knows, Jose Mourinho is one of the biggest managers in the world, and all I can do is be excited, learn every day and hopefully take it all on board.

“It’s a massive honour. This is a massive club, and I can’t wait to get started… coming from my boyhood club to this position is only something I could have dreamed of. It’s been a great week and to finish it off in this way is a dream come true.”

Rodon will join central defenders Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld in the Spurs squad. He will provide them with extra competition at the back and could become a first-team regular if Mourinho is impressed.

Spurs have had a good start to the season and overall look solid at the back. They recently beat top-six rivals Man Utd 6-1, which was a statement of intent from the North London side.

The result also demonstrated the attacking capabilities of Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

Rodon is unlikely to make it for their game this weekend. However, he could make his debut in the Prem against Burnley on Monday 26th October.

Football 365

Vanguard