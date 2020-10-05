SSANU, NASU begin warning strike

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) will Monday begin a 14-day warning strike.

The unions announced this in a letter, dated September 28, 2020, and jointly signed by NASU General Secretary Peters Adeyemi and SSANU President Samson Ugwoke and addressed to branch chairmen of both unions.

The letter reads: “Kindly recall earlier information on the above subject matter wherein it was conveyed that the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU would embark on a 14-day industrial action immediately universities resume, following the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Following the recent directives from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to Vice Chancellors for the immediate resumption/safe reopening of universities, you are hereby directed to begin a 14-day warning strike effective from October 5 to 19, 2020.”

The two unions said the warning strike could snowball into full-blown action, if their demands are not addressed by the Federal Government.