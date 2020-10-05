Daily News

SSANU, NASU begin warning strike

By
0
Post Views: Visits 37

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) will Monday begin a 14-day warning strike.

The unions announced this in a letter, dated September 28, 2020, and jointly signed by NASU General Secretary Peters Adeyemi and SSANU President Samson Ugwoke and addressed to branch chairmen of both unions.

The letter reads: “Kindly recall earlier information on the above subject matter wherein it was conveyed that the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU would embark on a 14-day industrial action immediately universities resume, following the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Following the recent directives from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to Vice Chancellors for the immediate resumption/safe reopening of universities, you are hereby directed to begin a 14-day warning strike effective from October 5 to 19, 2020.”

The two unions said the warning strike could snowball into full-blown action, if their demands are not addressed by the Federal Government.

Preparing for the Brave New World of 2050 (Part 1)

Previous article

Glo unveils Smart Learning Suite service

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News