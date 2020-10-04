SSANU, NASU begin warning strike

Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) will commence a 14-day warning strike on Monday.

Their decision was contained in a letter dated 28th September 2020, and jointly signed by the General-Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi and SSANU President, Samson Ugwoke, and addressed to branch Chairmen of NASU and SSANU.

The unions said the decision to embark on a 14-day warning strike was a fulfillment of their threat to begin the industrial action as soon as the Federal Government directs universities to resume academic activities.

The letter reads: “Kindly recall earlier information on the above subject matter wherein it was conveyed that the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU would embark on a 14-day Industrial action immediately universities resume following the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Following the recent directives from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to Vice-Chancellors for the immediate resumption/safe reopening of universities, you are hereby directed to commence a 14-day warning strike effective from 5th to 19th October 2020.”

The unions said the warning strike could snowballs into full-blown industrial action if their grievances are not addressed by the Federal Government.

Some of their grievances included inconsistencies in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) in the payment of salaries of its members; non-payment of arrears of earned allowances being owed NASU and SSANU members despite various memoranda of understanding; non-payment of arrears of national minimum wage to its members and non-payment of retirement benefits to outgone members.

The non-academic staff unions also said lack of seriousness and delays by the government in the re-negotiation of the 2009 FGN/NASU and SSANU agreements; usurpation of the headship of non-teaching units by academic staff in clear violation of conditions of service and establishment procedures; neglect and poor funding of state universities; corruption in the university system and non-constitution of visitation panels for the universities in line with the laws as other developments that are impacting negatively on their members are reasons they are going on 14-day warning strike after which they will embark on full-blown indefinite industrial action.

“Please note that this warning strike is the prelude to a full-blown, total, and indefinite industrial action if the grievances highlighted above are not properly addressed. JAC congresses are to be held in all branches on or before Friday, 2nd October 2020 to sensitise members and ensure the full mobilisation and compliance for the success of the warning strike.

“Further directive shall be conveyed as matters progress,” the letter added.