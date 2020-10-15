Stallion Empowerment Initiative launches scholarship for Warri students

The beneficiaries of the SEI scholarship.

Stallion Empowerment Initiative, SEI, the charity arm of Stallion Group which recently celebrated its 50 years in Nigeria, has introduced scholarships for Premium Technical High School and Premium Primary Schools in Warri, Delta State.

The inaugural scholarship, given to the 21 best performing student across their various classes for the 2019/2020 academic session, will encourage them to set high goals for a bright future.

The three broad categories of scholarships introduced are Sunil Vaswani Merit Scholarships with 100% full tuition fee waiver from primary 6 to Senior Secondary 3, for the best student.

The second is Principal’s Merit Scholarship with 75% tuition waiver for the second-best student and Roy Tabet Merit Scholarship with 50% tuition scholarship for the third-best student.

Speaking of the scholarship, Co-Founder of SEI, Ms. Sarina Vaswani, said the initiative strongly believes that investments in human capital through education and skills can lead to a positive future for generations.

“SEI, therefore, supports youths to further their education into secondary schools and university.

“We believe our school programmes and supplies can help prepare students into adulthood. SEI supports Premium Technical High School in Warri with 1,746 students and the two Premium Primary Schools with 2,000 students in Warri, Nigeria,” she added.

The Principal THS, Mr. Joseph Sido, added that the schools offer qualitative secondary school education for children in the neighbouring communities.

A statement by the firm said: “The students are imparted with technical training so that they are absorbed in industries like Premium Steel or other ancillary industry in that region.

“Statistically, it is given that the Sub-Saharan Africa region has a rough estimate of 64% illiteracy, which is the highest in the world.

“SEI is working towards building Nigeria as a benchmark in improving the access and opportunities available for young individuals.

“The goal is to improve the attendance rates for schools in the region and encourage the meritorious with the right support so that they become the harbinger for development in the region.

“71% of the students chosen on merit are female further attesting that SEI supports schools that provide a very conducive environment for the girl child.

“Female literacy continues to be an ongoing challenge in Nigeria owing to cultural and religious disparities.

“Stallion Empowerment Initiative, SEI, believes that these are core challenges society will continue to tackle in the future and, therefore, it is essential to set the precedence of gender equality in Nigeria.

“By creating an open environment for girls to attend schools and supporting them with educational grants and scholarships the organisation is propagating gender equality.

“SEI’s key focus is to support and scale education, healthcare and driving youth empowerment programmes across Nigeria.

“Stallion Empowerment Initiative is dedicated to road mapping a journey to a better future.”

