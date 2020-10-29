stallion-gives-scholarship-awards,-supports-schools

By Mary Obaebor

The Stallion Group in Nigeria, through the Stallion Empowerment Initiatives, SEI, has awarded scholarship to 21 students, while it also adopted two schools for support in Warri, Delta State.

The group, which recently marked its 50 years of operating in the country, took the step as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Premium Technical High School and Premium Primary School, Warri, which were also adopted for support by the group.

The three broad categories of scholarships introduced were Sunil Vaswani Merit Scholarships with 100% full tuition on fee waiver for the best student in Primary 6 to Senior Secondary 3.

Principal’s Merit Scholarship with 75% tuition on waiver for the second best student and Roy Tabet Merit Scholarship with 50% tuition on scholarship for the third best student.

The Co-Founder of SEI, Ms. Sarina Vaswani, said the initiative strongly believed that investments in human capital through education and skills could lead to a positive future for the coming generations.

“SEI, therefore, supports youth to further their education into secondary school and university. We believe our school programs and supplies can help prepare students into adulthood. SEI supports Premium Technical High School, Warri with 1746 students and the two Premium Primary Schools with 2000 students,” she said.

The Principal, Premium Technical High School, Mr.Joseph Sido, said the school offers qualitative secondary school education for children in the neighbouring communities.

“The students are imparted with technical training so that they are absorbed into industries. Statistically, it is said that the Sub-Saharan Africa region has a rough estimate of 64% illiteracy which is the highest in the world.

“We appreciate the gesture by SEI and we laud those behind it. We must take every step necessary for our youths to be able to actualise their dreams by giving them sound, quality education. These scholarship awards and support for us will go a long way to complementing our efforts here too,” he said.

Through the SEI, the Stallion Group is also promoting girl child education as it believes gender equality can be achieved when the enrolment and attendance of female students are improved upon significantly.