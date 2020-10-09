‘Stamp duty belongs to NIPOST’

Our Reporter

Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has said it is the sole owner of stamps.

It maintained that the N50 stamp duty being collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) should be paid directly into its (NIPOST’s) account.

NIPOST Chairman Maimuna Yaya-Abubakar stated this on Thursday in Abuja during a virtual colloquium to mark the 2020 World Post Day.

She explained that there is no confusion between stamp and duty.

Abubakar, who was answering a question from a participant at the virtual event, stressed that the service is not collecting duty, but that NIPOST is backed by an Act of parliament to collect the stamp duty since the duty is denoted by the stamp.

“The difference between stamp duty and postage stamp duty, to me, is one and the same. Do you know why I said stamp duty and postage stamp are the same? Why is the word ‘stamp’ mentioned in the words ‘stamp duty’? That is the first question we should all ask ourselves.”

The Post-Master General of the NIPOST, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, explained how the service was being repackaged to fit the current age of digital technology.

He said: “Digital substitution of traditional postal services is accelerating as both consumers and businesses adopt changes in digital processes across multiple domains.”