stampede-in-lagos-as-residents-break-into-covid-19-palliatives’-warehouse

Dozens of residents in Lagos, on Thursday, began carting away food items stacked in a warehouse in Monkey Village, Maza maza, in Amuwo Odofin.

The food items, which were labelled ‘CACOVID, NOT FOR SALE,’ include bags of rice, macaroni, spaghetti, salt, garri, sugar and cartons of noodles.

CACOVID (Coalition Against COVID-19), launched in March this year, is a private sector-led organisation established to assist the government in combating the coronavirus disease.

A resident of the area told PREMIUM TIMES that residents have been trooping into the warehouse since morning.

“Some people came to the warehouse this morning to carry some items, they always come there to carry every time,” said the resident who preferred not to be named.

“People were begging them and they refused, so when they left, they broke into the warehouse. The government stocked food there while people are suffering.”