startimes-to-beam-english-club’s-europa-ties

English clubs made it three wins out of three games in the first round of matchdays in the Europa League and are looking towards continuing that run today as Europe second tier club competition airs exclusively on StarTimes.

The Europa League has offered some respite for Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta after a difficult start in their domestic league as the Gunners got three points in the Europa League after coming from behind in Vienna to beat Rapid Wien 2-1 in their opening Group B fixture last week. Today, they will face Irish side Dundalk, who are participating in the group stage of the competition for the second time in their history. Another English club, Tottenham Hotspur, will be away against Belgian side, Antwerp. Both Spurs and Antwerp won their opening Group J matches and a win for either side today will take them a giant step towards the knock-out stages, for which the top two teams from each group qualify.

Read Also: StarTimes launches fresh Nollywood Channel

Meanwhile, Leicester City are away at AEK Athens in their Europa League Group G tie. Leicester beat Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk 3-0 in the first matchday, while AEK lost in Braga by the same score.

With plenty of Europa League action to look forward to, African football fans can see all the games on their StarTimes, with the matches spread across all bouquets including NOVA bouquet which is N90 daily or N900 monthly. StarTimes secured the rights to broadcast the matches live and exclusively throughout Africa.

Non-subscribers can also watch via StarTimes ON mobile app at N400 weekly, with an option to subscribe with their MTN airtime.

Active decoder subscribers can stream for free on three extra mobile devices.