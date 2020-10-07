‘States generated N162. 87b in six months’

From John Ofikhenua, Abuja

THE 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated N162.87 billion in the first six months of the year.

This was made known in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) at State level for Half Year 2020 report by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the report, the “36 states and FCT IGR figure hits N612.87billion in H1 2020 compared to N693.91billion recorded in 2019.”

The NBS noted that this indicates a negative growth of -11.7 per cent yearly.

It added that similarly, the Q2 2020 states and FCT IGR figure hits N259.73b compared to N353.14b recorded in Q1 2020.

NBS said this indicates a negative growth of -26.5 per cent quarter on quarter.

Lagos State, according to the report, recorded the highest IGR with N204.51billion recorded in H1 2020, followed by Rivers State with N64.59billion while Jigawa State recorded the least IGR.