Steel workers want commercial fit-in design on Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail

The Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the original design of newly-launched Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line fits into its new commercial purpose.







General Secretary of ISSSAN, Didi Adodo, said this in statement, commending Buhari for the launch of the rail line and putting it into commercial use. Adodo, who noted that the rail line had been under construction in the past 30 years ago, said its purpose was originally to service the iron and steel sector exclusively and to haul imported coal and machinery to service Ajaokuta and Itakpe.







To this end, ISSSAN urged Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, complete the Ajaokuta and Itakpe Iron Ore Company.







They also urged him to revive the moribund steel companies in Delta, Osogbo, Katsina and Jos. Achieving these, the workers said, would help in harnessing and propel Nigeria’s drive in attaining the status of being among the most industrialised 2020 nations.