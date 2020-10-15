Stevie Nicks reveals her insomnia has become so bad she doesn’t go to sleep until 8am

By Hayley Richardson For Mailonline

Rock legend Stevie Nicks has revealed her insomnia has become so bad she now doesn’t sleep until 8am and believes she needs therapy.

The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman, 72, from Phoenix, Arizona, spent lockdown isolating at her Spanish Colonial pad in Santa Monica, California.

She admitted she didn’t find the period to be ‘terribly creative’ and spent most of it ‘sitting around watching TV’.

She also noticed a change in her already irregular sleep pattern, telling British Vogue: ‘It used to be I could sleep from 5am to 1pm.

‘Now I don’t go to sleep until 8am. I need therapy, or I need someone to hit me on the head with a hammer.’

Nicks added that she ‘just wants the light at the end of the tunnel appear’ – following the ongoing global pandemic and the devastating California wildfires, the smoke of which she can see from her window.

One thing that does appear to have kept her going is her close friendship with One Direction star Harry Styles.

Nicks has previously joked that Styles, 26, is her and Mick Fleetwood’s ‘love child’, and he called her a ‘magical gypsy godmother’.

Last year Styles inducted Nicks into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – for a second time – and accompanied her on stage for a performance of Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.

Nicks revealed the British singer ‘called a couple of times’ during lockdown and offered to drop of supplies to her and her goddaughter, roommate, assistant and three dogs, whom she was isolating with.

‘[Harry] is an amazing man,’ she told Vogue. ‘He’s so talented, he is a really, really great artist, and he’s so funny.

‘He could actually have a TV show, like James Corden or Johnny Carson – he could do that. When you’re with Harry Styles, you’re not with a famous person, he’s just Harry.’

Earlier this month Nicks revealed she reached out to former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham following his heart attack last year.

She told the Los Angeles Times she wrote him a letter after he fell ill last year saying: ‘You better take care of yourself. You better take it easy and you better do everything they tell you and get your voice back and feel the grace that you have made it through this.’

Nicks revealed she hasn’t talked directly with Buckingham for a ‘couple of years’ after his departure from the legendary band behind classics such as The Chain, Rhiannon and Little Lies.

She said she ‘was so disappointed’ amid Buckingham’s parting with the band in 2018 ago after conflicts with band members.

‘I never planned for that to happen,’ Nicks said. ‘Any time we re-formed to do a tour or a record, I always walked in with hope in my heart … I felt like all the wind had gone out of my sails.’

The singer-songwriter told the paper that she remains creatively inspired as she’s working on another album based off poetry she’s penned.

In a BBC Radio interview in August, she advised future stars to start saving up for rehab now and put aside $30,000 for upcoming treatment.

She revealed drugs were rife during the height of her fame in the 1970’s and warned against the dangers of substance abuse during a recent BBC Radio interview.

Nicks said: ‘I wouldn’t advise anybody to get into it because if you do, I tell everybody open a savings account and start saving money for your rehab bill because it’s going to cost 30,000 bucks to go and get off these drugs so just don’t start.’