‘Stop dumping used electronics in our country’

Franca Ochigbo, Abuja

MINISTER of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor has called on the global community to stop dumping used electronics and other electrical appliances in the Nigerian market.

This she said constitutes serious challenges to the environment and health of the people, adding that the government was ready to curb environmental and health challenge posed by unsound e-waste management on livelihoods.

Ikeazor stated this at the International e-Waste Day in Abuja, lamenting that Nigeria received large volumes of Used Electrical Equipment (UEEE) under the guise of bridging the digital divide with a large chunk discovered to be e-waste.