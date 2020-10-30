stop-hoodlums’-attack-on-nysc-facilities,-dg-tells-igp

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

…We’ll pursue, track, and prosecute those who looted orientation camps – IGP assures

By Luminous Jannamike

THE Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has urged the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, to stop hoodlums’ attack on NYSC orientation camps across the country.

He said this on Friday when he received IGP Adamu, who was on and inspection visit to the NYSC FCT Orientation Camp, Kubwa-Abuja.

The visit was to ascertain the level of damage following attack on the facility by hoodlums in search of palliatives.

In his remarks, Ibrahim condemned the invasion of the camp, adding that there are no palliatives in any of NYSC Orientation Camps in the country.

He said, “The mandate of the NYSC Scheme is to groom graduate youths to become role models and contribute their quota to the development of their fatherland, and not warehousing and distribution of palliatives.

“People think that NYSC camps have palliatives and l want to tell Nigerians that we don’t have palliatives in our camps.

“We are preparing for the resumption of Orientation programme on November 10, and l want to use this opportunity to appeal to hoodlums to stop the attack on our facilities.”

Also speaking, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu said the attack was unwarranted.

He appealed to Members of the public to report anyone seen with any NYSC property that was looted.

“For those that broke into this facility and stole, we assure Nigerians that we shall pursue them, track them and prosecute them,” Adamu said.

He added that a total number of fifty-three suspects have been arrested and will be charged to court.

Vanguard