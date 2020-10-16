Stop politicizing #EndSARS protests, Lagos APC warns PDP

..Raises alarm over plans to unleash mayhem in some LGAs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos has accused the opposition party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of sponsoring reports in the social media capable of causing further crisis in the state even as it warned against politicizing #EndSARS protests.

Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Mr. Seye Oladejo made the remark in a statement on Thursday.

The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the the needless and irresponsible politicizing of the #ENDSARS nationwide protest by the opposition PDP.

“It will be recalled that the Lagos state government since the commencement of the protest march around different parts of the state has been supportive. Mr Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu and his deputy have taken turns to address the protesters identifying with the issues at stake and assuring of the state government sympathy.

“The governor, in keeping with his promise, went ahead to present the terms of the resolution of the crisis to President Mohammodu Buhari in Abuja.



In addition, the state government ensured that all the protesters arrested were released.

“It is worthy of note that the most important responsibility of any worthwhile government is the protection of the lives and property of the citizens as guaranteed by the 1999 constitution.

“The #EndSARS protest seeks to enforce this provision within the ambit of the citizens fundamental human right to life and dignity. As a party , we’re all concerned about the incessant incidents of police brutality which largely remain unchecked.

“There’s no doubt that no one is immuned against the lawlessness of a police force trained and sustained by the tax payers money.

“However, the recent turn of events at the protest today (Thursday) gives serious cause for concern. The attack launched by hoodlums on armless and peaceful protesters was in bad taste.

“The attempt in the social media, sponsored by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to hold the state government responsible is to say the least , the height of bitter politics.

“However, our investigation has revealed that the PDP would like to take advantage of the spate of protest to cause mayhem because of the October by-elections in the Lagos East Senatorial district.

“Our intelligence has revealed the plans to unleash further attacks on the protesters especially in the Kosofe Local Government in the days ahead.



As the ruling party, we’re mindful of our role to support the government especially as regards the citizens rights and the delivery of our electoral promises.”

APC therefore, called on law enforcement agencies to be alive to their responsibility to protect the citizens of the state from any untoward development that could disrupt the state’s peaceful co-existence.

“By the same token, the opposition party will be well counseled to revert to issue based campaign that will make for healthy politicking,” Oladejo stated.