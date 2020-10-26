Stop The Lies, Shi’ite Leader Ibrahim Zakzaky Is Not Dead

In a statement on Sunday by its spokesman Ibrahim Musa, IMN said members of Zakzaky’s family visited him on Saturday at the Kaduna Correctional Centre.

The statement reads

“The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has found it necessary to dispel the rumors currently making waves of the passing away of our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.

“We believe the originators of the rumors and its circulation are government-sponsored mischief makers trying to plunge the nation into further chaos.

“Sheikh Zakzaky was visited by his family members on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in the Kaduna Correctional Centre where he is being held on trumped-up charges by the Kaduna State government…

“While the Sheikh indeed suffers from potentially life-threatening health challenges due to injuries to his vital organs and the subsequent prolonged incarceration without adequate care, none of that is new.”

“Clearly, this rumor is emanating from the government and its agents, intent on dragging and soiling the name of the Islamic Movement into their self-inflicted chaotic situation in the country currently, thereby causing further mayhem and unrest as a diversionary tactic.

“Since the Federal Government …has continued to contemptuously defy a Federal High Court ruling that freed him since 2016; however, it will be held responsible should any untoward thing happen to the Sheikh under any guise,” it said.