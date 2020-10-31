storm-aiden:-power-outages-reported-as-weather-warnings-come-into-effect

Three separate weather warnings came into effect on Saturday morning as more than 2,600 people were left without power following the arrival of Storm Aiden.

Three wind warnings are in place. A status orange warning, valid between 5am and 10am on Saturday, affects counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

A second orange warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare came into effect at 8am and is valid until 4pm. A third warning – status yellow – covers the whole country between 2am and 4pm.

Met Éireann warned of winds with an average speed of 50-65km/h nationwide and 65 to 80km/h in areas covered by the orange alerts. “Severe and damaging” gusts of 100-130km/h were forecast and there is a risk of coastal flooding caused by high seas and onshore winds.

In total, 2,647 ESB customers were without power on Saturday morning, according to PowerCheck, an ESB website that monitors electrical faults.

A spokesman for ESB network told The Irish Times that the worst-hit area was in Wicklow, where about 1,250 people are affected by a fault in Ballybeg, followed by Waterford, where 696 homes and businesses have been affected by a fault in Tramore.

Seventy-seven customers in Carrigaline in south Cork lost power when a supply line came down, while 94 customers in Inniscarra in mid-Cork also lost power at about 6.30am when a fallen tree brought down a supply line.

In Co Tipperary, more than 70 customers near Thurles were left without power when a supply line was brought down just before 2am while ESB Networks repair crews are also working to restore power to 34 customers in Foynes in West Limerick.

The number of faults reported on Saturday morning would be on a smaller scale of outage events, the spokesman said. The level of outages would be typical of a “busy autumn night – but relatively routine”.

The spokesman said crews will be on standby for Saturday morning and afternoon and that ESB will continue to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, Cork City Council had issued a warning that there may be tidal surges in low lying city centre area, with motorists advised not to leave their cars parked around Morrison’s Island and Fr Mathew Quay areas.

But both areas, along with others surrounding the south channel of the Lee, escaped flooding overnight.

Cork County Council issued a warning to people living in coastal areas to stay away from shorelines while they also confirmed that the Dursey Cable Car linking Dursey Island to the Beara Peninsula would not operate due to high winds associated with Storm Aiden.

AA Roadwatch has advised motorists to expect wind-blown debris on roads on Saturday. “Give extra space to vulnerable road users – pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists – who are more likely to be blown off-course,” it advised.