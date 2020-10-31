storm-aiden:-strong-winds-leave-8,000-without-power

Two weather warnings are in place and about 8,000 homes and businesses have been left without power following strong winds brought by Storm Aiden on Saturday.

A status orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare came into effect at 8am and is valid until 4pm. A second warning – status yellow – covers the whole country between 2am and 4pm.

Met Éireann warned of winds with an average speed of 50-65km/h nationwide and 65 to 80km/h in areas covered by the orange alert. “Severe and damaging” gusts of 100-130km/h were forecast and there is a risk of coastal flooding caused by high seas and onshore winds.

In total, about 8,000 ESB customers were without power on Saturday afternoon. That number marks an increase from an earlier recording of about 2,600 according to PowerCheck, an ESB website that monitors electrical faults.

While outages are being reported in varying numbers across the country, the northwest was worst-hit by Storm Aiden by Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman for ESB Networks told The Irish Times that two areas in Co Donegal – the Gweedore area and Donegal town – accounted for the majority of the faults, with 2,332 and 2,022 customers affected in those areas respectively.

Elsewhere, a fault in Aghamore, Co Longford, has left more than 1,600 without power. Several other clusters of faults have been reported across the country, including in counties Galway, Clare, Wicklow and Mayo.

ESB Networks has mobilised all its repair crews across the country and hopes to restore power to customers throughout the afternoon.

The number of outages is comparable to a busy autumn day, the spokesman said, adding that Saturday’s damage fell short of being an “emergency” situation.

Meanwhile, Cork City Council had issued a warning that there may be tidal surges in low lying city centre area, with motorists advised not to leave their cars parked around Morrison’s Island and Fr Mathew Quay areas.

But both areas, along with others surrounding the south channel of the Lee, escaped flooding overnight.

Cork County Council issued a warning to people living in coastal areas to stay away from shorelines while they also confirmed that the Dursey Cable Car linking Dursey Island to the Beara Peninsula would not operate due to high winds associated with Storm Aiden.

AA Roadwatch has advised motorists to expect wind-blown debris on roads on Saturday. “Give extra space to vulnerable road users – pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists – who are more likely to be blown off-course,” it advised.