At least eight people are missing after Storm Alex battered the south-east of France, causing what the mayor of Nice said were the worst storms in over a century. The flash floods washed away bridges, leaving villages in the mountainous area cut off.

SUBSCRIBE HERE FOR MORE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC739…

FACEBOOK

https://m.facebook.com/ArrayhanTV/

INSTAGRAM

https://www.instagram.com/arrayhantv/

Like this: Like Loading...