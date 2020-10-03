Stray bullet kills DSS personnel in Osun

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

An officer of the Department of State Security attached to the Osun State Command, identified as Seyi Adebowale was said to have died from wound inflicted on him by a stray bullet.

The bullet, it was gathered was shot from the guns of an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC) identified as Sunday Dada during the commissioning of a bridge built by the Nigeria Army in Kuta, Ayedire Local Government Area of the state on September 15.

According to a source at the event, the security personnel were deployed to the town because of the presence of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai and there was no break of law and order throughout the event.

The source added that the incident did not even attract the attention of guest at the event because the victim was rushed to the General Hospital at Iwo, where he was treated and stabilised.

But Seyi was later moved to the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital in Osogbo and was operated in the stomach, where the bullet hits him.

READ ALSO: Two dead in Osun auto accident

A source in the hospital revealed that after his operation on September 17, he had been recuperating but was later discovered to have a swell in the tummy and was deteriorating.

“The attention of the Hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Professor Babatunde Olaitan was drawn to the situation to calm the nerves of the agitated DSS personnel at the clinic. Seyi was again taken into the theatre for another surgery and slipped into coma in the process.

‘He however died early hours on Wednesday September 30 at the hospital”, the source said.

However, attempts to get the reaction of the DSS proved abortive, but a source at the command confimed the incident.

Meanwhile, the acting spokesperson of Osun NSCDC, Adigun Daniel described the incident as an operational mistake.

He said the NSCDC officer was trying to clear his rifle chamber of any ammunition but did not effectively completed the process before attempting to drop the rifle which led to the accidental discharge.

“The rifle was not clear of the ammunition when he turned the rifle upside down and in the process hit a stone. The bullet was deflected by the stone to the direction of the DSS officer who was passing by at the time.

“However, the NSCDC do not take such issue for granted, as we speak, the officer is being tried and the conclusion would be made public”, he added.

Vanguard