Stream: Olamide Releases New Album “Carpe Diem”

Carpe Diem by Olamide| Image: Instagram/olamide

Olamide has released his studio album, “Carpe Diem”. The music project which dropped in the early hours of Thursday, October 8, 2020, is the rapper’s 10th solo album and a follow-up to 999 which was released earlier this year.

The 12-track album features guest verses from Peruzzi, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda, Fireboy DML, Bad Boy Timz and long time collaborator Phyno.

The 31-year-old rapper earlier disclosed that “Carpe Diem” is a reflection of his mind as well as the current sound brewing underground in Nigeria.

We get a glimpse of the state of his mind on the Bella Schmurda assisted track “Triumphant” on which Olamide disclosed how the death of his parents affected him and “he was losing his mind”.

Olamide added that the album is also “a combination of a lot of traditional elements and also a sound from way back in Nigeria called galala, which has a little bit of reggae/dancehall. It’s also a fusion of something we call Celestial, which is when you are playing secular music in church. It’s like taking pop to the church.”

