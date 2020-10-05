Stricter rules likely for new parties

By Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor, Northern Operation

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and some National Assembly members are pushing for tougher conditions to register political parties.

The move is to ensure that only viable parties get to the political space.

The new guidelines being phoned may require amendment to some sections of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act.

Seventy-four of the 92 political parties have been technically deregistered, it was learnt.

Some of the deregistered parties have an outstanding application before the Supreme Court.

Seventy three political parties fielded candidates in last year’s presidential election. Seventy one of them earned between 0.0 and 0.40 (representing 3.18 per cent) of the 28,614,190 votes cast.

Some of the lowly-performing parties only existed in names. Their founders/promoters were found to be living either in United Kingdom or in the United States (U.S.).

Investigation showed some of the portfolio parties have been causing electoral problems for INEC through frivolous suits which had led to poll re-run in some states.

A few others have made INEC to incur legal cost on baseless issues against the umpire and elected candidates.

It was learnt that the increasing number of parties has shot up the nation’s budget for elections.

Although there have been calls to peg the number of parties, INEC cannot do it by fiat without constitutional amendment, which is expected to clarify the agency’s powers on party registration.

Section 40 of the Constitution says: “Every person shall be entitled to assembly freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any association for the protection of his interests.”

A source, who spoke in confidence, said: “We have too many idle parties in the country. We have been wasting scarce resources on the conduct of elections in which some of the parties scored zero per cent

“INEC and some members of the National Assembly are separately considering options to make the conditions for the registration of political parties tighter and tougher. The proposed amendments to the constitution will also determine the fate of some of these portfolio parties.

“I can assure you that the amendments will help tidy up political party process from all-comers affairs to a serious process.”

An INEC source said some of the parties have “not been meeting constitutional requirements. They only exist on paper.

“For instance, some of the parties failed to win at least 25 per cent of votes cast in one state of the federation during the last presidential election.

“They also failed to win one local government of a state in a governorship election. Some did not even win a ward. Many of them did not win any seat in the National Assembly or a State House of Assembly.

“Yet each time INEC tried to exercise its powers in Section 78 (7) (ii) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) to deregister these shelf parties, they always rush to the court.

“One of the alternatives we are looking at is to strengthen the laws by amending the 1999 Constitution on registration and operation of parties.”

A member of the Constitution Review Committee in the Senate said: “Why I will not prejudge proposals before us, we will review the laws on registration of parties and operational guidelines.”

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye admitted that the existence of many parties has created logistics challenge for the commission.

He also said there had been concerns that “the criteria for party registration is too lax and must be tightened.”

He said INEC has proposed that applications for registration of new political parties and their registration must be made and completed at least 18 to 24 months before a general election.

He said INEC is of the opinion that the people and their representatives should determine the criteria and threshold for the registration of political parties.

He said INEC, the Senate Committee on INEC and the House Committee on Electoral Matters met in Lagos in March and brainstormed on how to strengthen the electoral process.

Okoye said: “Yes, the existence of so many political parties creates logistics and organizational challenge for the Commission. The size of the ballot paper is a challenge to the Commission and the voters. The size of the result sheets are a challenge and the number of poll agents at the polling units poses its own challenges.

“There is no doubt that the existence of a large number of political parties increases the cost of elections. The ballot papers are longer and the result sheets are huge. The Commission administers the parties, attends their conventions, meetings and conferences and accredits their polling agents.

“Security arrangements are also made bearing in mind the number of parties. Too many political parties also lead to late announcement of results as the votes or zero votes of all the parties contesting the election must be entered in Form EC8 series.

The Commission has proposed that applications for registration of new Political Parties and their registration must be made and completed at least 18 to 24 months before a general election to enable newly registered political parties build structures and settle down before a general election.

“We have also proposed that the merger of political parties must be completed at least 12 to 18 months before a general election.”

Okoye also gave insights into the status of parties in the country.

He added: The threshold and constitutional requirements for the registration of political associations as political parties are clearly set out and embedded in sections 221 to 229 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The responsibility of the Commission is to register any political association that meets the constitutional and statutory requirements for registration.

“The Commission has no ideological or personalised interest in the registration of any association. Emotions, group interest and personal relationships do not play a role or a part in the registration of political parties.

“As at today, there are 18 constitutionally and statutorily registere Political Parties in Nigeria. We are exercising our powers, and the registration and deregistration of political parties are living exercises. There is no time bar to the deregistration of political parties.

“We are empowered to deregister any political party that ceases to have a registered office in the Federal Capital Territory. Deregistration is a continuous and ongoing exercise and the Commission is irrevocably committed to the enforcement of constitutional provisions and stipulations.

“All political parties have equal incidents of registration. The 18 political parties are legal entities and the Commission accords equal rights and recognition to them.”