Strike: Reps to meet ASUU today over IPPIS

ASUU strike

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives will today, meet with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU as part of efforts to end the ongoing strike by the body of University academics.

The university teachers are in a battle with the Federal Government, over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

The ASUU has thrown barbs at the policy, describing it as fraught with irregularities and high-handedness.

At a plenary session in the House on Tuesday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, however, announced a meeting scheduled for Wednesday with the union and the House Committee on Tertiary education, headed by Rep.(Prof) Julius Ihonvbere (Edo-State).

The Senate President was at a meeting with the union at the time of filing this report.

The ASUU has been on strike for several months, insisting on the reversal of the IPPIS policy as it affects academic workers in universities.

Though the Federal Government has argued that it won’t waive the policy for the academia, the National Assembly hopes to bring both parties to an agreement, as schools are set to reopen.

Vanguard