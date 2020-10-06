Student wins entrepreneurship prize

A fish seller and 100 Level student of the University of Uyo, Destiny Abraham Nelson, has emerged winner of the monthly entrepreneurship contest, tagged “Princewill’s Trust Help the Hard Worker.”

The Rivers State-based undergraduate, who ventured into fish selling to enable her pay her tuition, emerged the winner of the September edition, after a highly contested competition, beating Nimi Jack and Oscar Nyesom to win the N100,000 prize.

A statement from Princewills Trust quoted Prince Tonye Princewill, who presented the award on behalf of his organisation, explained that the aim was simply to contribute to the economic development of Rivers State by encouraging ‘hard workers’.

He called on the winner to make judicious use of the money and give others like her, the inspiration to do well and upgrade their business too.

The “Help the Hard worker” monthly contest is organised by a non-governmental organisation, The Princewill’s Trust for Entrepreneurs, Youths and Rivers residents engaged in micro business ventures and all forms of hard work in state.

was helpless, adding that it had always been her dream and desire to work hard to succeed in life. She called on youths in the state to be creative and engage in productive activities, while thanking the Princewill’s Trust for giving her and others a wonderful opportunity in Rivers State.