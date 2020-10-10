Students honour Drew Uyi with Man of Gold Award

Drew Uyi(middle) and some Super Eagles players.

FA-licensed football agent, Drew Uyi, has bagged the Man of Gold Award from the Voice of Northern Nigerian Students for his contributions to sports and youth development in Nigeria.

According to the office of the National President of the Voice of Northern Nigerian Students, the highly respected Drew Uyi, who is also an international brand expert, was given the award in recognition of his immense contributions towards the development of students, youths, society and service to humanity.

The students’ body is a conglomeration of different student organisations and alliances, whose views on national issues are respected by various institutions in the country.

At the presentation ceremony of the Man of Gold Award to Drew Uyi, who was represented by former Golden Eaglets player, Abba Bichi, in Abuja, the students described the UK-based football agent as an achiever per excellence.

According to the citation, the body said: “The awardee was selected on the basis of our discreet research to identify persons of outstanding leadership qualities, who have distinguished themselves in service, growth and development of humanity.

“Drew Uyi is a seasoned academician, morally balanced, highly equipped and morally spectacular. A dedicated fellow always behind the scenes to influence purposeful leadership, his instrumental role and close alignment with developing innovative technology, made him a signature of success.

“Drew Uyi is a fountain of inspiration, identity, doggedness and defender of the truth. There are certainly no words in any human language to adequately express the actual feeling to humbly present to you an achiever par excellence to Dr. Drew Uyi.”

In his response, Drew Uyi thanked the body for the recognition and promised to continue to play his role in nation-building.

“Thanks for finding me worthy of this award. I really appreciate this. This is really nice from you guys and I was minding my business and pursuing my purpose.

“Thanks, once again. Thanks to Abba Bichi for receiving the award on my behalf,” added the top football agent.

This award is not unconnected with Drew Uyi professional football agency, management and branding work with Super Eagles players of northern extraction, comprising and not limited to Captain Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdulahi, Haruna Garba and Abba Bichi.

