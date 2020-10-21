students-protest-closure-of-varsities

Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

SCORES of university students on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, against continued closure of universities as a result of strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The youth, who carried placards with messages such as “#ENDASUU strike” and “Reform all sectors,” marched on roads in Ilorin.

Speaking with reporters in front of the Government House, Ilorin, the Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Salami Wasiu Onidigbe, said: “We want the Federal Government to comply with the ASUU demands.

“What informed the solidarity gathering is the continuous closure of our campuses, most especially our universities. Our universities have been under lock and key for the past seven months and this has kept us at home doing nothing. We are fed up with the continuous stay at home. We want the Federal Government to comply with the ASUU demands. The demands are genuine and timely. If the Federal Government responds to the agitation of ASUU, we will stop the protest. We are here to show solidarity with ASUU so that the strike will end.”

“Our advice to the government is to please dance to the tune of ASUU on Wednesday (today), because we heard that the government would be having a meeting with ASUU on Wednesday (today). The ASUU demands should be considered so that we can go back to our classes.”