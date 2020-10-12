Students protest inability to pay fees, register at Ibadan Polytechnic

Students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, in Oyo State, on Monday, protested their inability to pay their school fees and register their courses.

Some of the students said they were still finding it difficult to register and pay their school fees online.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the protest has disrupted the 2019/2020 first semester examination, which had been fixed to commence today (Monday).

The protesting students barricaded the main entrance of the institution, along the Sango-Eleyele Road in Ibadan.

They also blocked other entrances of the institution on Monday.

One of the students who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said, “We students are protesting against the inability to pay our school fees. We are protesting against the inability to access the portal. The examination is supposed to commence today but, some of us are yet to pay our school fees.”