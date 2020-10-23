stuntman-travis-pastrana-jumps-a-rally-car-over-a-waterway-in-his-hometown

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Stuntman Travis Pastrana stopped by his Maryland hometown on Thursday to jump a rally car over a popular marina as a speed boat streaked underneath.

Pastrana, a 37-year-old Annapolis native, took a few tries over Ego Alley in his Team Subaru rally car as he tried to sync up with Miss Geico – the world’s fastest offshore racer, getting speeds of up to 188mph.

His greatest concern when executing the stunt was moisture, as Thursday morning saw the sun being blotted out by fog met with heavy dew on the streets, the Capital Gazette reports.

Travis Pastrana, a 37-year-old Annapolis native, took a few tries over the Ego Alley in his Team Subaru rally car as he tried to sync up with Miss Geico

After driving from City Dock to the Newman Street starting point, the Nitro Circus leading man did a few burnouts to warm up the tires.

‘If the tires are too wet, I wind up inside Latitude 38,’ he said, highlighting an eatery that was just 70ft from the landing dock on the City Dock side of Ego Alley.

Pastrana nailed each jump, drifting as he came to a screeching halt.

The stunt was difficult to pull off because of its moving parts and dependency on timing with the 40ft powerboat.

Miss Geico – the world’s fastest offshore racer, getting speeds of up to 188mph – was painted in the colors of Hoonigan Industries, a San Diego film company

Pastrana jumped over the waterway three times, perfecting the sync on the third

Britt Lilly was steering the powerboat – with the vessel painted a bright neon green and flashing the logo of Hoonigan Industries, a film company based in San Diego.

The syncing was extremely difficult as the first attempt saw the powerboat show up late, passing the ramp well after Pastrana had already jumped.

On the second attempt, the speedboat actually sped past the ramp before Pastrana was even airborne.

Pastrana’s wife, Lyn-Z Adams Hawkins, watched the spectacle from the Fleet Reserve Club with the couple’s daughters.