SUBEB/UBEC train 2,509 teachers in Cross River

Our Reporter

The Cross River Universal Basic Education Board (CR-SUBEB), in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), on Tuesday began training headteachers, their deputies and principals of public primary and model secondary schools.

The Secretary of CR-SUBEB, Cyril Itam, said this while opening a workshop on Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols in preparation for the reopening of schools.

According to him, it is proper to familiarise the teachers on measures to take to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic among the staff and the pupils.

“The importance of this workshop cannot be over-emphasised in light of the global pandemic.

“I, therefore, urge participants to pay rapt attention to facilitators and to also cascade training to other members of staff. “This training is very crucial because we do not want to take any chance when it comes to the safety of our children,” he said. Earlier, UBEC South-South Zonal Director, Osahon Igbinobar, said the training became necessary to enhance the prevention, early detection, and contact tracing of suspected cases of COVID-19 in schools.