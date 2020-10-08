Subomi Balogun hands over national pediatrics centre to UI, UCH

Prof. Olayinka Omigbodun (left); Ladi Balogun; Otunba Subomi Balogun; Prof. Idowu Olayinka and Prof. Abiodun Otegbayo

The founder of FCMB Group, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, has made a final donation of his Otunba Tunwase National Pediatrics Centre (OTNPC), located at Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, to the University of Ibadan (UI), its College of Medicine and the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State.

The official handover was held in Lagos at a ceremony where a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at facilitating a smooth daily running of the facility, was signed by the beneficiary institutions.

The MoU, which clearly spells out that the clinical and medical services, and the daily operation of the medical facility, would be handled by UCH, was signed after a meeting by all concerned parties including Otunba Balogun, the Group Chief Executive of FCMB Plc, Mr Ladi Balogun, who is the chairman of the Board of Otunba Tunwase National Pediatrics Centre, management of the university and its College of Medicine, led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka as well as the management of UCH, led by its Chief Medical Director, Prof. Abiodun Otegbayo.

Until recently, it was discovered there were some administrative frictions between the beneficiary institutions, which now necessitated a formal signing of an MoU.

Speaking on the lingering management challenge prior to the new MoU, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, said: “There was administrative discrepancy arising from the previously signed MoU. Otunba Balogun donated the facility to the university almost 10 years ago. We have had some structural problems as to how to provide clinical services and other medical services.”

Provost of UI College of Medicine, Prof. Olayinka Omigbodun, expressed joy over the resolution reached.