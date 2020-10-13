Sudan: Acting Ambassador to Sudan Accused in Assassination, Murder Plot

The acting ambassador’s husband allegedly hired hitmen to kill the embassy’s intelligence officer — and to murder two local women as ‘training’.

When two young Sudanese women were murdered in Khartoum in December 2019, police thought they might have been victims of a satanic ritual killing. One had been dismembered, her body dumped in separate plastic bags outside the city. The other’s corpse was found wrapped in a shroud on a city rubbish dump.

Then police arrested two local men for the murders and heard an even stranger story. The men claimed they had lured the women into the apartment of South Africa’s deputy ambassador to Sudan and murdered them as a “training” exercise. The murders were a test to prepare them for their real assignment — to assassinate the intelligence officer at the South African embassy.

South Africa’s deputy ambassador to Sudan, Zabantu Ngcobo, and her partner are now being investigated for allegedly hiring the embassy driver and his accomplice to kill the intelligence officer because he was sending home damaging reports about Ngcobo.

The two men were arrested for these murders before they could kill the intelligence officer.

Ngcobo was acting ambassador at the time as…