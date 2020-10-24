sudan:-daglo-calls-for-rejection-of-violence-and-extremism

Khartoum — Vice – President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has called for the rejection of violence and extremism in all its political, religious and ethnic forms and to address contentious issues by dialogue.

In his address Saturday to the opening sitting of the Conference of Islam and Renewal between the Original and Modernization, Lt. Gen. Daglo stressed that the Sudanese people are not a terrorists, but peaceful people who love all peoples, and this is affirmed by the decision to remove Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism.

The Vice President of the Sovereign Council called for considering the conference as the start of a continuous dialogue to face the challenges, pointing to the necessity of identifying problems and developing solutions according to visions that fortify the youth, facing challenges and respecting the different views to lay down the foundations for a deep intellectual renewal.

He said that Sudan is approaching the horizons of a new phase through the peace gate, which it has entered by the signing the peace agreement with the armed struggle groups.