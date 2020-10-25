sudan:-eu-calls-for-resumption,-success-of-negotiations-on-renaissance-dam

Khartoum — The European Union has called on Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt to work diligently to reach an agreement on the Renaissance Dam, warning that the time is now is for action and not for increased tension in the region.

The High Representative of the European Union, Joseph Borrell, said that 250 million residents of the Nile Basin will benefit if an agreement is reached through dialogue to fill the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, indicating that these people expect investments in the field of water security, irrigation, agricultural production and electricity generation.

Borrell noted that achieving an agreement on the filling the dam can be reached between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia, stressing that “Now is the time for action, not the time for increased tension in the region”.

He said that the European Union supports the efforts of South Africa, the current chair of the African Union, to reach a solution through dialogue, adding that the European Union is looking forward to seeing the resumption of dialogue and success of the negotiations.

The US President, Donald Trump, has directed a warning, the first of its kind, to Ethiopia, calling for an amicable solution for the disagreement over the Renaissance Dam between Sudan and Egypt on the one hand and Ethiopia on the other hand, sending an unprecedented warning to Addis Ababa.

Trump, who made the call to reporters at the White House, said that he also told Egypt the same thing, adding that the situation is dangerous and that Cairo might end up the issue by blowing up the dam.

Trump said on Friday that he had brokered an agreement to solve the issue and accused Ethiopia of violating the agreement, a matter which led him to cut funding from it.

“I reached an agreement with them, and then, unfortunately, Ethiopia violated the agreement, and they shouldn’t have done that. It was a big mistake. They will never see that money unless they abide by the agreement. Egypt cannot be blamed for feeling some discontent,” Trump said.

The US President Trump urged Sudan Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, to persuade Ethiopia to accept the deal to settle the dispute.