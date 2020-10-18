Sudan: ICC Prosecutor General Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Prosecutor General of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Ms. Fatou Bensouda, and an accompanying delegation arrived in Khartoum late on Saturday evening on an official visit that will continue until October 21.

She was received at Khartoum Airport by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Siham Osman, and a number of senior officials of the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General Chamber.

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and the court’s delegation will hold during the visit a number of meetings and talks with senior officials in the country.

The meetings, which will begin Sunday morning, will discuss the cooperation between the International Criminal Court (ICC) and Sudan regarding the accused persons against whom arrest warrants were issued by the court.

SUNA learned that the ICC delegation will inform the Sudanese authorities on the progress they have made in the cases of the Sudanese citizens that are being seen by the court.