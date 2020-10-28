Sudan: U.S. Lifts 23-Year Sanctions After Tough Conditions Met

The US government on Monday lifted sanctions on Sudan, following a series of steps by Khartoum including settling a $335 million compensation claim to victims of terror attacks.

President Donald Trump announced he was rescinding Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, effectively ending 23 years of restrictions.

This means Sudan is now free to enter business deals with the US and major Western firms, something the sanctions imposed in 1997 prevented.

The new transitional government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had to bend over backwards to win over the US government.

It met conditions including depositing a sum of $335 million for compensation of survivors and family members of anti-US attacks that took place when ousted President Omar al-Bashir’s regime welcomed Al-Qaeda.

These attacks include twin bomb blast at the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998.

In a statement on officially announcing the end of the sanctions on Monday, US President Donald Trump said “the Government of Sudan has not provided any support for acts of international terrorism during the preceding 6-month period”.

He added, “the Government of Sudan has provided assurances that it will not support acts of international terrorism in the future.”

The US also pushed Sudan to establish relations with Israel and the country had to agree to a step by step plan to establish democratic institutions there.

In return, Khartoum will now be free to seek credit from major global lenders, invite investors to the country and buy spare parts to renovate it’s ageing industries or even repair aircraft for the national carrier.