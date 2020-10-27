sule-signs-two-mortgage-bills-into-law

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has signed the Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency Bill 2020, as well as the Nasarawa State Mortgage and Foreclosure Bill, into law.

The governor described the two laws as the foundation for the take-off of the state’s friendly business environment, stressing that without the laws, it would be difficult to attract investors into the state.

“Without these laws, it would be very difficult to invite a lot of investors, who are serious about investment, who understand what investment is, who understand what it takes for resolution of all kinds of issues that come as a result of investment,” Sule said.

According to him, the Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency will facilitate the establishment of a one-stop shop for all kinds of investments, where government will assist investors towards realising their vision.

The Mortgage and Foreclosure Law, on the other hand, will promote liquidity.

“For housing, it’s going to fast- track the process of creating all the legal issues on mortgages and the issue of timely resolution of all kinds of disputes that are likely to happen,” Sule said.

He thanked the government’s team, as well as the Managing Director of the Nigeria Mortgage Refinancing Company (NMRC), Kehinde Ogundimu, and his team, for coming up with the blueprint that led to the signing of the two bills into law.

Earlier, Ogundimu described the event as a milestone, not only for Nasarawa but also for the country as a whole, adding that the signing of the two bills into law was the laying of a solid foundation for investments and greater things that would come to the state.